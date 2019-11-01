Trump Says Meghan Markle Takes UK Tabloid Coverage ‘Very Personally’

President Trump said Thursday that he can understand Meghan Markle for taking the UK press’ coverage of her “very personally” and that her position is familiar to him.

Speaking on Nigel Farage’s radio talk show on London-based station LBC, Trump said that in his opinion Markle “has been taking [press coverage] very personally.”

Brexit Party leader had asked Trump if he felt sorry for the Duchess of Sussex, who Farage said is “saying that the press is being really unfair.”

“I guess you have to be a little bit different than that, but she’s take it very, very personally and I can understand it but I don’t know her,” Trump said.

The interview came a week after a documentary in which Markle, 38, nearly broke down in tears as she talked about living under the microscope as a new wife, mother and duchess. The American actress-turned-royal and her husband, Prince Harry, declared war against the British tabloids this month, announcing that Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday, claiming it unlawfully published an anguished letter she wrote to her estranged father. Harry is also pursuing legal action against two British tabloids for allegedly hacking his phone and stealing his voicemails.

Trump added he enjoyed meeting Harry, 35, and the rest of the royals during his latest UK visit, calling Harry “a great young man.” He added that Queen Elizabeth II is “an incredible woman.”

“She was smiling and having a good time and I was smiling and having a good time. It was really a great evening, and I was told that she enjoyed it and I can tell you I enjoyed it,” he said.