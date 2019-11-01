Belgian Malinios Military Dogs in High Demand After al-Baghdadi Raid

After US President Donald Trump showed a dog which took part in a special military operation against Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to the world on Monday, the prices on the breed of military dogs, named Belgian Malinois, really hiked.

The dog, whose name, according to the US President, is Conan, was injured in the US raid against the Daesh leader. On Wednesday Trump tweeted a doctored image of himself giving Conan, the Belgian Malinois, a medal for its service. The US president's tweet has sparked a new wave of attention to the breed of dog.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

A breeder, Irene Howcroft, who supplies the Belgian Malinois dogs to the US army, said that the interest in the breed has grown significantly, adding that they're being flooded with calls from buyers, TMZ reported.

Howcroft, the owner of Ruidoso Malinois kennel, which is the largest exclusive Malinois kennel in the United States and supplies US Special Ops with dogs, said that after President Trump introduced Conan, one man offered her 85,000 dollars for a Malinois dog. Usually Irene, who now has 73 dogs on-site, sells grown-up Malinois for a price varying between 16,000 and 25,000 dollars. The puppies, in turn, cost 2,000 dollars. The breeder said that buyers are more interested in the biggest dogs.

Earlier, Daesh named Abi Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as its new leader and reportedly confirmed the death of its former leader.

Last week, US President Trump announced that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a raid executed by US Special Operations Forces in Syria’s Idlib province.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that Damascus had no contacts with the US on the elimination of al-Baghdadi and will not believe that he was really killed until reliable evidence is presented.

Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.