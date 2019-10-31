Where Are The Turtles? Salma Hayek Puzzles Followers by Posting Bikini Pic With Wrong Caption

Despite the number of Salma Hayek's Instagram followers recently hitting the 12 million mark, she can still occasionally make some unfortunate gaffes on social media.

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek has baffled her Instagram followers by posting a stunning makeup free bikini photo during her beach vacation, while expressing her love for… turtles.

While netizens were slightly puzzled by what appeared to be a discrepancy, the 53-year-old actress was quick to fix her gaffe by posting another photo, now with a turtle, while admitting that the previous picture had been uploaded by mistake.

“Oops... I posted the right caption but the wrong picture without the #turtle", Salma Hayek wrote.

“I am a mess at social networks", the actress added in Spanish.

Hayek’s followers, however, did not seem to mind the mistake, as they candidly admitted that turtles are not the primary reason for why they follow the actress on Instagram.

“It doesn't matter who's gonna watch turtle anyway", one user wrote under Hayek’s second picture.

Hayek, who is married to French fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault, previously admitted that she has never had any plastic surgery and her impeccable looks can only be attributed to her genes. In 2007, the actress gave birth to Valentina Paloma Pinault, becoming a mother at 41 years old. She eas earlier embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal, claiming that notorious film producer Harvey Weinstein had abused her during the production of the movie Frida.