Spook-tacular! Indian Bloggers Create Eerie Halloween Looks with Bloodstained Lips & Bruised Eyes

With Halloween just around the corner, many beauty bloggers in India have been hit by the holiday spirit.
Makeup artists and beauty influencers are curating sinister looks for the pagan masquerade which are so scary that they could keep you up at night.
The artists have artfully made use of fake blood, bloodstained lips and bruised eyes to share dramatic pictures for the day, while some encorporated a touch of Indian culture into their spooky looks, transforming themselves into neck-breaking and bone-cracking brides.
View this post on Instagram
Halloween Ready 👻💀 It takes a hell lot of effort to create any Halloween look. So watch out for the video ♥️ . . . . . . . 📸 Courtesy : @kaustubh_palav @indian_makeup_society #indianmakeupsociety #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostumes #makeuptutorial #look #makeuptutorial #lookbook #makeupartist #halloween2019 #mumbai #halloween2019 #india #boldnbeautifulblogger #bnb_styles !
Smitha Deepak, a beauty blogger, created a neck illusion look by using face and body paint and adding an Indian touch, to become the Indian version of Frankenstein's bride.
View this post on Instagram
It’s the most creepiest time of the year…. P.S This is coming up tomorrow on my youtube channel… Deets: @swaticosmetics Lenses in Sapphire @wetnwildbeauty #FantasyMakers Collection @wetnwildbeauty Photo Focus Foundation Classic Beige @milanicosmetics Conceal + Perfect Longwear Concealer – 145 warm beige @milanicosmetics cosmetics Stay put eyeliner - 04 Femme Fatale @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil - 4.5 - neutral deep brown @benefitcosmetics Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara @blaq.label Lashes in Finesse
Widely celebrated on 31 October in the US and other Western countries, a tradition that came from Irish immigrants, Halloween Day is dedicated to remembering the dead and offering them peace.
All comments
Show new comments (0)