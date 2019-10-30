Spook-tacular! Indian Bloggers Create Eerie Halloween Looks with Bloodstained Lips & Bruised Eyes

New Delhi (Sputnik): The enthusiasm for Halloween, widely celebrated in Western countries on 31 October, gripped India, inspired by American pop culture, films and sitcoms. The young, cosmopolitan crowd organises Halloween parties in metro cities, complete with the traditional decorations, costumes, jack-o'-lantern and spider webs.

With Halloween just around the corner, many beauty bloggers in India have been hit by the holiday spirit.

Makeup artists and beauty influencers are curating sinister looks for the pagan masquerade which are so scary that they could keep you up at night.

The artists have artfully made use of fake blood, bloodstained lips and bruised eyes to share dramatic pictures for the day, while some encorporated a touch of Indian culture into their spooky looks, transforming themselves into neck-breaking and bone-cracking brides.

Smitha Deepak, a beauty blogger, created a neck illusion look by using face and body paint and adding an Indian touch, to become the Indian version of Frankenstein's bride.

Another took to YouTube to share a social message about "violence against women" with her Halloween makeup tutorial.

Widely celebrated on 31 October in the US and other Western countries, a tradition that came from Irish immigrants, Halloween Day is dedicated to remembering the dead and offering them peace.