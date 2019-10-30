Puppy Wedding: Golden Retriever Therapy Dogs Exchange Their 'I Do' at Texas Hospital

The two golden retriever puppies, Peaches and Duke, spent their big day at a hospital in Mansfield, Texas, surrounded by their new-born family's friends. The video from the ceremony was published in the hospital's official Facebook account.

Last week was marked by one big event for two little doggos as their love moved to a new level, pups tied the knot in front of the hospital’s vice president of pastoral service Caesar Rentie and guests.

"Peaches and Duke are officially married!", the statement under the video read.

"The couple's big day was officiated by Methodist's VP of Pastoral Services Caesar Rentie, who obviously took his job very seriously!", it added.

The couple was absolutely classy: the bride wore a white dress and the groom stunned in the black and white tail-coal.

"The therapy dogs at Methodist Mansfield celebrated their puptials today after striking up a romance splitting puppuccinos at the hospital's Starbucks."

Right after having the "doggy wedding cake", the just married returned to the physical therapy patients to help them in their recovery, the post said. Unfortunately, there has been no information about the couple's plans on their honeymoon.