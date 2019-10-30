PewDiePie Says He Was Surprised to Learn Which of His Videos Was Most Controversial

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg is no stranger to controversy, yet the most-subscribed YouTuber in the world truly surprised his fans when he addressed what he believes to be his worst scandal yet.

While the frontrunners for the YouTube controversies among Pewds’ videos are the viral diss of Indian channel T-series “B**ch Lasagna” and a notorious PUBG video called “Bridge” where he used the N-word,but for the YouTuber it was neither of those.

“It’s why I don’t like Marvel movies. This is the worst dislike ratio I have on any video. My main criticism of the Marvel movies was that no one actually dies… I was proven wrong", he said, visually surprised.

After explaining his reasons for not enjoying Marvel, he stated that he has actually changed his mind since he posted the video in May 2018, after a flight from Japan to the UK where all of his in-flight options were from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He moved on to explain why he enjoyed one of the movies’ antagonists, Thanos, launching into an in-depth theological discussion supported by the works of Danish philosopher, theologian, poet and religious author Soren Kierkegaard. Towards the end of the video, he says “this connection with Marvel is so cringy, but I tricked you into listening to philosophy epicly", adding that you “have to practice your ideas. You can’t just buy Ninja’s guide to becoming a pro gamer and then become a pro gamer".

The 2018 video, indeed, has the worst like to dislike ratio of any others, not including his plea to get the most disliked video ever in 2016.