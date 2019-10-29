BenLaden Trending as Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Makes Spelling Gaffe

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, after which he was highly criticised by Democrats for not sharing the details of the operation in advance. This prompted his personal attorney Giuliani to take to Twitter to defend the US president.

Former Mayor of New York and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani sparked a twitterstorm after calling founder of the world’s deadliest terrorist organisation al-Qaeda* Osama bin Laden… Ben Laden.

Giuliani, who made the unfortunate spelling gaffe on Twitter when criticising the political backlash that Donald Trump has faced from the Democratic Party following the death of Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this weekend, tried to compare the reaction with the one that Barack Obama received following the killing of the al-Qaeda leader back in 2011, but failed to correctly spell the name of the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.

© Photo: Screenshot/Twitter Screenshot of Rudy Giuliani's tweet

The tweet has since been corrected.

Contrast the reaction to the killing of Bin Laden. I and my fellow Republicans congratulated Pres Obama.



Are we better than the Dems who are criticizing @realDonaldTrump?



No, but maybe it can be a teaching moment to decent Americans to reject this pathology of political hate. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 29, 2019

However, the newly coined "Ben Laden" immediately managed to rise to America’s most popular Twitter trends, with more than 14,000 netizens wondering who this mysterious person could have been.

LEAVE BEN ALONE — bela lugosi's beth (@bourgeoisalien) October 29, 2019

The curious case of Benjamin Laden pic.twitter.com/MlrWfiRVTU — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 29, 2019

The comment came following criticism of Donald Trump from the Dems over his decision not to inform Democratic House Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Saturday's operation that led to the death of Daesh leader al-Baghdadi. Trump, who confirmed the death of the terrorist on 27 October, defended his decision not to disclose details of the operation to Democratic leaders by claiming that Democrats such as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff could not be trusted with such sensitive information.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.