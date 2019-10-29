Register
20:41 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he takes the stage to speak before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at an event on October 15, 2016 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

    #BenLaden Trending as Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Makes Spelling Gaffe

    © AFP 2019 / Mary Schwalm
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe

    On Sunday, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, after which he was highly criticised by Democrats for not sharing the details of the operation in advance. This prompted his personal attorney Giuliani to take to Twitter to defend the US president.

    Former Mayor of New York and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani sparked a twitterstorm after calling founder of the world’s deadliest terrorist organisation al-Qaeda* Osama bin Laden… Ben Laden.

    Giuliani, who made the unfortunate spelling gaffe on Twitter when criticising the political backlash that Donald Trump has faced from the Democratic Party following the death of Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this weekend, tried to compare the reaction with the one that Barack Obama received following the killing of the al-Qaeda leader back in 2011, but failed to correctly spell the name of the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. 

    Screenshot of Rudy Giuliani's tweet
    © Photo: Screenshot/Twitter
    Screenshot of Rudy Giuliani's tweet

    The tweet has since been corrected. 

    However, the newly coined "Ben Laden" immediately managed to rise to America’s most popular Twitter trends, with more than 14,000 netizens wondering who this mysterious person could have been.

    The comment came following criticism of Donald Trump from the Dems over his decision not to inform Democratic House Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Saturday's operation that led to the death of Daesh leader al-Baghdadi. Trump, who confirmed the death of the terrorist on 27 October, defended his decision not to disclose details of the operation to Democratic leaders by claiming that Democrats such as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff could not be trusted with such sensitive information.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.

    Tags:
    Osama Bin Laden, Daesh, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, al-Qaeda, United States, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse