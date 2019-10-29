Lemme Smash! Suicidal Bird Flies Right Into Boeing 737’s Windshield - Video

Footage filmed from inside a Boeing 737 shows the beautiful sky through the windscreen – and a sudden impact when a bird smashes right into the aircraft, hitting the glass and scaring the bejesus out of the pilot, who even dropped his phone.
Luckily, the bird didn’t damage the plane – or even the pilot's phone, which could easily have happened!
737 pilot captures moment bird strikes cockpit windscreen (Video: WBR Avia). https://t.co/ZI2J0fBRnd pic.twitter.com/rRYR4VbryS— Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) October 29, 2019
