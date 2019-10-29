Emily Ratajkowski Brings New Glory to Lazy Mondays at Home, Posing Naked in the Sunbeams

Although the model and actress often uses her 24-million-strong Instagram fandom to promote her growing apparel brand, launched in 2017, she sometimes enjoys complete nudity. The 28-year-old beauty shares these rare moments with her followers and makes some envy her neighbours.

Model Emily Ratajkowski, who has repeatedly called on women not to be ashamed of their bodies, has acted on her principles, sharing a photo of herself, sitting completely naked on a couch in front of a window. In the picture, taken a distance in her spacious house, the model guarded her modesty in the photo by putting her hands on her breasts and a cup of coffee between her legs in a demonstration of outstanding balancing skills.

She preferred to avoid extra-details in the caption as well, merely writing "Mornings at home."

View this post on Instagram Mornings at home ✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 28, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

The peaceful morning picture, shedding light on Ratajkowski's at-home habits, has amassed over 1.5 million likes and delighted fans who shared their admiration in comments. Some praised the model calling her a "goddess" and "beautiful", while another user left a double-natured compliment and posted "i like the jugs," leaving it up to others to decide if Ratajkowski's interior accessories or something else was being praised.

One commenter asked the model to grace his couch as well.

"Gonna make some vegan nachos tonight and watch the Steelers game at my house if you wanna stop by," he posted, while another noted, "When you live with Emrata."

