Down and Out in LA: Ben Affleck Plays Poker Hours After Being Caught Drunk on Video

After the star, who is notorious for his past addictions, was seen drunk outside a charity Halloween party Saturday night, Affleck was spotted at a Los Angeles casino playing poker at 1 a.m. winning $1,500.

The Hollywood star showed up with a mystery woman at a poker table at the Commerce Casino, where he got $20,000 in chips, won $1,500 in 12 minutes and exited the joint, according to TMZ. The outlet suggested that Affleck was accompanied by musician Katie Cherry.

TMZ had also earlier captured a video of the seemingly inebriated star outside the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, Affleck acknowledged publicly that he’d fallen back into alcohol use after a long period of sobriety, reportedly telling paparazzi as he headed to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home, “It’s a slip but I’m not going to let it derail me".

“Ben has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time … it was never as if this was simply behind him", one source told Page Six. Another Affleck friend said that Saturday “was just one crazy, not great, night” for the actor.