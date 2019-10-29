Hideo Kojima’s Most Anticipated Death Stranding Game Unexpectedly Comes to PC in Summer 2020

Kojima Productions and 505 Games announced on Tuesday that they are collaborating on a PC version of one of the most discussed games in the industry due in the "early summer of 2020."

Death Stranding, the baby of a legendary game designer and author of the famous Metal Gear Solid series was first revealed with great fanfare as a part of Sony's 2016 E3 press conference, which many fans saw as a sign that the game is going to be PlayStation exclusive. At that time, a Sony press release announcing the game noted that the company "will continue to expand the software portfolio with an attractive title lineup and deliver entertainment experiences that are only possible on PlayStation"

Kojima described his first Konami-free solo project as a "collaboration with PlayStation" in a video with Sony CEO Andrew House, adding that he was "thrilled to embark on creating a new franchise with PlayStation." And the game's 2018 E3 trailer even led off with a large "Only on PlayStation" banner.

However, other older Sony press materials, including that 2016 press release, were careful to only call the game a "console exclusive" on PS4, meaning a PC release was still a possibility. When Kojima Productions was officially unveiled in 2015, a Medium-posted Q&A, now deleted, said directly that the company's first game "is planned to become available on PC (after PS4)."

Death Stranding's PC publisher, 505 Games, has not announced which digital storefronts the game will be available on, yet the publisher’s most recent game, Control, was launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, thanks in part to an apparent $10.5 million upfront revenue guarantee from Epic itself.