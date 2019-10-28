Thou Shalt Not Covet: Burger King Taunts Kanye West Over Line About Chick-Fil-A

While Netizens still can’t get over Ye’s recent confession about a porn addiction and his plans to enter politics and run for president in the near future, Burger King seems to be jealous that the rapper prefers one of its rival.

When Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian announced that the artist was working on an album titled Jesus is King, music critics asserted that Ye’s creation would leave no one indifferent and it seems they were right. Burger King has even taunted the rapper in a recent tweet.

The much-anticipated album that was delayed several times and finally relased on 25 October features a song entitled “Closed on Sunday” in which Kanye makes a reference about fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A - "Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A. You're my number one, with the lemonade".

Burger King apparently forgot about the tenth commandment - Thou shalt not covet:

open on sunday — Burger Town (@BurgerKing) October 25, 2019

​

Chick-fil-A's founder said the restaurant chain does not open its stores on Sunday in order to honour God and show loyalty to Him. Kanye West, who has recently become a devout Christian and vowed to release only gospel music, took note of this fact.

As one may have guessed the line made netizens go crazy. Some users praised the rapper for this smart reference, which left them almost in tears.

When Kanye said Closed on Sunday you my chick fila you’re my number 1 with the lemonade I felt that 😭😭 #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/12DuAz7kSj — Jay 🦠 (@jaylongiii) October 25, 2019

​Others contended that West has lost his inspiration.

Kanye really stepped in the studio leaned in towards the Mic and said closed on Sunday u my chick fil a and NOBODY stopped him? — Pastor Kyle. (@itsqail) October 25, 2019

Kanye must’ve been on something when he dropped “closed on Sunday” — Josh Valdez (@Joshy_Nigga) October 27, 2019

​Still others questioned the buzz about the rapper’s latest album.