Twitter Disgusted as Rapper YG Kicks Off Fan For Not Saying ‘F*** Trump’ on Stage

A US rapper tried to force a young man to say Trump’s name out loud and make an obscene statement before the audience, and it backfired on him in a spectacular fashion.

Rapper YG stirred controversy this weekend after he called a fan on stage, only to try to force him to say “F*** Donald Trump” before the audience.

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f****d with Donald Trump, you said, ‘You don't know,’” the Los Angeles rapper can be seen saying in the video. “So, since you don't know, I need you to make up your mind tonight.”

The rapper then demanded the fan state his name and say obscenities about Trump. When the fan hesitated and then refused to do so, YG kicked him off stage.

YG invites fan on stage to yell out "F**k Donald Trump," kicks him off after he refuses pic.twitter.com/7z9r9gVXav — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 27, 2019

​“Get his ass outta here,” YG said as the crowd booed the fan. “Get him off the stage… He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass up outta here.”

The incident, which took place at YG’s Saturday performance at the Mala Luna Music Festival in Texas, was blasted by social media users. Netizens, many of whom said they don’t support Trump, lashed out at the rapper for an entire number of reasons, including trying to force a political opinion on a fan, being irresponsible about the fan’s future after a public statement and for kicking out a fan who paid for the ticket.

Imagine thinking having a different opinion is a viable reason to kick someone out of a concert they payed money for. — 💜 Jay Bha 💜 (@jaybhaa) October 27, 2019

“I don’t agree with his opinion even tho he paid for a ticket to my show so I’m kicking him out” — Cal P (@itsmecalp) October 27, 2019

He had no right to do that. Trump might be bad but in no way, shape or form is it justifiable for YG to bring up a fan on stage in front of a big crowd and impose his views on that guy. On top of that, this guy will have to go through so much irl. Irresponsible. — You hot fire, like my mixtape (@CodeeNo101) October 27, 2019

Smart move. Dude knew he was being recorded and decided to stay neutral given that video would be all over the internet regardless of his position/stance. Protected any future job offers/opportunities. — Alec D. (@ExpertAlec) October 27, 2019

Good to see him not bow to the pressure. — Elio (Bearded Florida Guy) 🇺🇸 (@ehidalgo954) October 27, 2019

I'm proud of the kid. He stood his ground after being called out. He was even gracious enough to shake YG' s hand. — David (@schnides111) October 27, 2019

I don’t like trump myself, but that was pretty messed up. He was humiliated in front of hundreds of people just cause of his political views that’s not right — Sammy G. (@GuerraSammy) October 27, 2019

Many commenters expressed their appreciation to the fan for not succumbing to public pressure. Some, however, noted that the young man was smart enough not to make public statements while being recorded by multiple device cameras.