Satan is Kanye West’s Best Friend, Church of Satan Says in Its Review of ‘Jesus is Back’ Album

The Church of Satan appears to have just endorsed Kanye West’s newly-released album of religious-themed songs by praising his connection with the devil himself.

“Satan is the best friend Kanye has ever had,” was the Church of Satan’s response to ‘Jesus Is King’ which was dropped on Friday after multiple delays.

This phrase is a reference to a famous quote by Anton Szandor LaVey, the late founder of the Church of Satan, who said that “Satan has been the best friend the Church has ever had, as he has kept it in business all these years.” This, in turn, is one of the nine Satanic statements, written in the introductory chapters of The Satanic Bible.

Satan is the best friend Kanye has ever had, as he will keep him in business all these years! — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) October 25, 2019

​Kanye’s ninth album focuses on his relationship with God and his fight with the Devil, featuring peaceful but powerful rap/gospel songs.

The musician has recently embraced devout Christianity and has been performing outdoor Sunday Service concerts every week since January. He is reportedly never going to perform secular music again and will solely focus on gospels.

In an interview published this week, the rapper said he is “in complete service to God.”

Speaking to the Christian media outlet Apologia Studios last week, the rapper’s pastor, Adam Tyson, said that Kanye was on the verge of quitting rap at some point.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson recounted. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘Well, that’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I just definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.’”