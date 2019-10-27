Fake Meat-Only Diet Book by Jordan and Mikhaila Peterson Becomes Amazon Best-Seller

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson and his daughter are the proponents of a controversial diet based entirely on water, beef, and salt, which say they has turned their health around.

A book purportedly written by Jordan and Mikhaila Peterson is making it big on Amazon, but both ‘Lion Diet’ preachers have disowned the title.

According to a screenshot posted by Twitter user Nathan Boonard, the book ‘Our Carnivore Diet’ was the top-ranking new release in the Toxicology section on Amazon as of Friday. It is currently the 11th best-selling title in Toxicology and No. 229 in Mental and Spiritual Healing.

The print edition costs $8.01 while the ebook is $4.68. If the description is correct, the book doesn’t contain any new information by Jordan or Mikhaila and is basically a compilation of transcripts of their podcasts and blog posts from Mikhaila’s health blog, also featuring a transcript of bodybuilder and carnivore diet advocate Shawn Baker.

Complete with a somewhat sloppy cover design – with a shirtless Jordan Peterson and his bikini-clad daughter – the book has drawn laughs on Twitter, but the Petersons were quick to disavow it.

“THIS ISN'T OUR BOOK OBVIOUSLY,” Mikhaila said in a seemingly irritated tweet. “JESUS. People are so stupid it shocks me constantly.”

“I’ll make proper headlines when I publish my real book,” she also wrote in her blog on Friday.

Her father retweeted her posts denying the authorship, but neither of them provide any tips on who might be the author and whether they would take any action to have the book removed.

Mikhaila Peterson, who doesn’t have an educational background in nutrition, is running a self-help blog where she promotes her self-invented all-meat diet, which includes only water, beef and organs, and salt, coupled with intermittent fasting.

She says this diet helped her cure sever arthritis, skim issues, chronic fatigue and depression after traditional medicines failed. Jordan Peterson followed suit and has apparently had cured depression and lose weight.

The ‘Lion Diet’, as Mikhaila aptly named it, is causing much controversy and is considered by many nutritionists and common folks to be pseudo-science due to the prevailing belief that red meat is detrimental to human health unlike a plant-based diet.

Critics say that an all-meat diet disrupts the metabolism and increases the risk of cardiac issues and colon cancer – which has been proven by a number of studies – but many commenters on her YouTube channel do confirm that the results of her diet are the same as she purports them to be.