Miley Cyrus Says 'You Don’t Have to Be Gay' As There Are 'Good People With D*cks'

The singer claimed that she previously thought she “had to be gay” because she regarded men as evil, until finally encountering a certain special someone.

American singer Miley Cyrus has apparently landed in hot water after she told her social media audience that they "don’t have to be gay" as there’s apparently plenty of people of the opposite sex they simply haven’t encountered yet.

Sharing her advice via Instagram Live, Miley, accompanied by her new partner Cody Simpson, told people not to give up because “there are good men out there.”

"You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d**k that’s not a d**k, you know?" she said as quoted by the Independent. "I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live."

Following the ensuing backlash on social media, Miley attempted to clarify her stance by tweeting that one does not choose their sexuality, and that it has always been her priority "to protect the LGBTQ community" she considers herself to be a part of.

​Nevertheless, her explanation evoked a mixed reaction online as while some netizens seemed to appreciate Miley’s sentiment, others seemed critical of her.

Jokes like that aren’t funny. They cause stigma. — AshleyStaysGolden (@GoldenDafadills) 21 октября 2019 г.

i understood your intentions but it still came off wrong and made some people feel shitty. thank you for clarifying of course but please just try to be more aware of what you are saying and how you are saying it in the future. — sadie (@sadieannerue) 21 октября 2019 г.

It’s so damn annoying. Literally all she meant was that she felt that since men have been nothing but terrible to her, she’d be stuck with only women (the other sex she finds attractive) but then she said that she was WRONG! She worded it in a JOKEY way. Poking fun at HERSELF — Lori Beynon (@loribeynon) 21 октября 2019 г.