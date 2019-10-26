Nick Jonas Fans Call Out 'Disrespectful' Concertgoer as Pryanka Chopra’s Hubby Groped on Stage

After going their separate ways in 2013 to focus on their own careers, with the youngest - Nick – enjoying the greatest success of the three while also marrying Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, the Jonas Brothers reunited and made their long-awaited comeback earlier this year.

A video posted to social media shows singer Nick Jonas being groped repeatedly by a female fan during a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles.

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

​In footage captured by a concertgoer, the fan can be seen grabbing at his legs, derriere and crotch from behind.

The incident happened last week when the band played two nights at the Hollywood Bowl as part of their Happiness Begins Tour.

At the time of the show, the three brothers were performing at the lip of the stage with audience members on both sides of them.

Multiple fan videos captured how a security guard steps in, pushing the girl’s hand away.

As the touching persisted, Jonas had to pull his leg away and turn around, asking the fan to quit.

Nick, Kevin and Joe were in the middle of performing “Only Human.”

Once the singer and actor turned around to confront the overzealous fan, the groping appeared to stop towards the end of the 18-second clip.

Jonas, who tied the knot with gorgeous Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on 1 December 2018 in a multicultural wedding that wowed fans, has not publicly commented on the incident, but many of his followers took to social media to express their anger over the groping.

She should have immediately been escorted out and banned from Jonas Bros concerts moving forward. Inexcusable and unacceptable. — Kelly C (@KCity65) October 26, 2019

That is just crossing the line of boundaries — Andrea (@PhotoAndie85) October 23, 2019

I cant believe I have just watched a video of Nick Jonas getting groped on stage by a fan. Security was batting her hands away but the thing that stopped her? Nick batting her hand away from the inside of his thigh and then turning round and glaring at her. How can people think — Jess (@JessHawden) October 23, 2019

C'mon people! Show some damn respect — Kirtrick D. Nelson (@capnkirt91) October 23, 2019

Others offered words of support for the pop star.

This probably ruined his whole night. It’s never okay to sexually assault someone, let alone in front of literally thousands of people?? — lexi 🌟 (@worldwarjonai) October 23, 2019

This is honestly so hard to watch. Can they not get it through their heads that Nick is clearly uncomfortable as he turns back to look at them and tried to swat their hand away? Ugh, this is not how you should treat them. Theyre people just like us who don’t need to feel violated — Alyssa | I REALLY MET LEWIS CAPALDI 😍 (@acoots98) October 23, 2019

​The Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick - rose to fame as teenagers nearly a decade ago.

The young artists produced unbelievably catchy music and quickly drew millions of fans, but in 2013 they decided to break up the band and find themselves.

Out of the three, the youngest, Nick, went on to have the most successful solo career. To top it all off, last year he wedded Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in a ceremony that highlighted a fusion of Indian traditions with Western ones.

There was much buzz about the stars’ brief courtship, as well as their age difference: Chopra is 37, while Jonas is 27.

The Jonas Brothers are back together now. They kicked off their Happiness Begins world tour in early August, and are set to perform a total of 92 shows through February, before wrapping it up by performing at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.