Out of Sight: Iggy Azalea Deletes Her Instagram Amid Rumors of ‘Rift’ Between Her and Cardi B

Even though Iggy’s Instagram deletion comes after her unfollowing Cardi B, it wasn’t immediately clear whether these two events are related in any way.

After temporarily deactivating her social media accounts following the leak of her topless pictures online, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has now apparently taken things up a notch after she deleted her whole Instagram feed, according to the Daily Mail.

As the newspaper claims, the singer proceeded to remove her “every single post” and proceeded to ensure that “she was following no one”.

This development comes amid rumors of a “rift” emerging between Iggy and another female rap artist, Cardi B, after the latter declared during podcast that it “was her who made it possible for more than one female rapper to be successful”.

“I feel like, after me, I’ll say that it’s kinda easier for a lot of these female artists”, Cardi said as quoted by the newspaper. “Like before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label - well, you know the ones that had already been established. Nobody was signing them”.

Shortly afterwards, Iggy unfollowed Cardi and later liked a tweet that mocked the latter, with social media crowd seemingly exhibiting mixed reaction to this development.

Cardi B better mind her own business instead of opening her mouth talking about everyone. I can't believe she shaded @IggyAzalea’s music career.



She tweeted:

“Only 2 female rappers for years and one ain’t last to long ...” 👀



In case @iamcardib doesn't know, Iggy is a legend. pic.twitter.com/1aSBtYn030 — Moe Samir | Pop Culture & Music Expert (@TheMoeSamir) 23 октября 2019 г.

Iggy and Cardi unfollowed each other in Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/P8h18ymXeT — Dis N!gga (@Riguistan) 24 октября 2019 г.

The newspaper points out, however, that it’s unclear whether Azalea’s Instagram deletion and her unfollowing Cardi B are related, adding that Iggy is yet to comment on it.