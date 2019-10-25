'Love and Pastrami Together': Netizens Praise & Roast Ivanka Trump on Her Wedding Anniversary

Ivanka’s anniversary has attracted the attention of her proponents and detractors alike, who praised and mocked her, respectively, on social media.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump and member of his administration, celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary on 25 October, marking this occasion with social media posts both on her Instagram page and on Twitter.

Describing the decade she’s been married to Jared Kushner, her "best friend and life partner", Ivanka called it "3,652 days, 3 amazing, curious children, countless adventures, ups, downs, laughter, love and pastrami together."

"Everything about you is real, kind, humble and brave. You inspire me with your calm, stoic disposition and unwavering prioritization of that which matters most in life", she wrote. "You are a dedicated public servant, amazing father and relentless optimist who never confuses a hard problem with one that is unsolvable".

​It appears that both Ivanka’s supporters and detractors took note of this occasion, with the comment section of her anniversary post on Twitter featuring well-wishing and mockery alike.

