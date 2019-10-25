Twitter Erupts Over Predictably Unpronounceable German Word for 'Withdrawal Bill'

Germany is renowned for its unimaginably protracted and borderline unpronounceable words – writer Mark Twain once said some German words were so long, they have a perspective – so it’s doubly fitting the country’s term for ‘Withdrawal Agreement Bill’ is ‘Austrittsvertragsratifizierungsgesetz’.
The 37-letter-long tongue twister has caught the attention of a many a Twitter user, with many pointing out the irony of something seemingly so implausible to achieve it almost impossible to articulate.
#Brexit #ServiceTweet: The „Withdrawal Agreement Bill“ is #Austrittsvertragsratifizierungsgesetz in German. pic.twitter.com/fGb8OS6dgY— Germany in the EU (@GermanyintheEU) October 24, 2019
Perhaps the British public will finally have learned how to say Austrittsvertragsratifizierungsgesetz by the time the UK actually leaves the European Union – when, or perhaps if, that finally comes to pass.
The German word for "Withdrawal Agreement Bill" is... Austrittsvertragsratifizierungsgesetzentwurf.
Other staggeringly vast entries in the German lexicon include 63-letter monstrosity Rindfleischetikettierungsüberwachungsaufgabenübertragungsgesetz, an amalgamated word meaning ‘beef labeling regulation and delegation of supervision law’, which was a German Word of the Year in 1999.
Another bloater is the number 7,254, as the German for it is siebentausendzweihundertvierundfUnfzig.
