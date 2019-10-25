Video: Baby Panda Tries to Slip From Bed

This little panda cannot, like its relatives, just sit in the bed and play, it needs to see the world at all costs, that's why it tries to run from its bed.
Panda Baby 🐼 pic.twitter.com/BnmxRWdylB— Vida Animal🐾 (@Mundo_Animall) October 24, 2019
Look Like Pandas
These mammals have a unique woollen colour. The head is bright white, with black circles around the eye area. The ears, tail, collar and paws, which are relatively small in relation to the massive body, have a rich black colour.
They are quite slow with awkward funny movements, and prefer privacy. But in zoos, they love to make fun of themselves, and playing games, especially when they are young.
