Video: Baby Panda Tries to Slip From Bed

One of the prettiest and most amazing animals on the planet is the panda. This funny creature, attracts special attention not only from children, but also from adults.

This little panda cannot, like its relatives, just sit in the bed and play, it needs to see the world at all costs, that's why it tries to run from its bed.

Look Like Pandas

​The big panda belongs to the bear family with certain signs of raccoons.

These mammals have a unique woollen colour. The head is bright white, with black circles around the eye area. The ears, tail, collar and paws, which are relatively small in relation to the massive body, have a rich black colour.

They are quite slow with awkward funny movements, and prefer privacy. But in zoos, they love to make fun of themselves, and playing games, especially when they are young.