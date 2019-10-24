Twitter Roasts Ivanka Trump Over 'US Quantum Supremacy' Claim

Even as Ivanka praised the parties involved in this new quantum computing achievement, a number of social media users appeared critical of her assessment of the Trump administration's role in this endeavour.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka has apparently once again become the focus of attention on social media after her apparent attempt to laud a certain alleged achievement of her father’s administration.

Delivering the news via her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Ivanka declared that “the US has achieved quantum supremacy” as “in a collaboration between the Trump Admin, Google and UC Santa Barbara”, a Sycamore quantum processor managed to perform a complex mathematical task that would’ve taken a “classic” supercomputer several thousand years to complete, in a matter of minutes.

“We’re proud to have contributed to this major milestone, ushering in the next gen of quantum tech in the USA!”, she wrote, noting how Trump “signed the National Quantum Initiative Act into law, supporting robust quantum R&D”.

#QIS is a critical industry of the future. That’s why @POTUS signed the National Quantum Initiative Act into law, supporting robust quantum R&D. We’re proud to have contributed to this major milestone, ushering in the next gen of quantum tech in the USA! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 23 октября 2019 г.

​The social media crowd, however, did not seem particularly thrilled by Ivanka’s announcement, with a number of netizens criticising her assessment of the Trump administration’s role in this endeavour.

Attention #GrifterBarbie: This has been a collaboration between the US GOVERNMENT, @google & UC Santa Barbara for 13 YEARS. Quantum computer Sycamore has completed a calculation IN 3 min 20 sec that would take about 10,000 years for a classical comp. #QIS#FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/KxLN8FrTCJ — Nunes’ Runaway Punkitten (FREEDOM!) 🇺🇸🗽 (@punkitt3n) 23 октября 2019 г.

A collaboration with the Trump Admin 😂😂😂😁😂😁😁😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Oliver Hambleton (@Ohambleton) 24 октября 2019 г.

Do you code? Or do electrical or computer engineering? What exactly do you do? — Mark Stewart (@MarkSte35900392) 23 октября 2019 г.

In collaboration with Google, today Ivanka Trump made a calculation (what does quantum mean) In a few milliseconds, that would have taken a classical Trump several billion years. — 𝕮օʟ ฬɨʟʟ ~xrp~□■●○ (@Col_William5) 24 октября 2019 г.

Ivanka’s announcement also comes as IBM, Google’s chief rival in the field of quantum computing, has already disputed the “quantum supremacy” claim made by the IT giant.