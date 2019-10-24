Bowling for Laughs: Indian Girl Slays With her Hilarious Cricket Style, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): A teenage girl’s unique bowling style has sent cricket fans into a frenzy, with some comparing her moves to those of Indian cricket icon Harbajan Singh and pacer Jaspreet Bumrah.

The slow motion video clip, shared by former cricketer Aakash Chopra, has gone viral in social media, racking up almost 80,000 views since posted.

The peculiar bowling style of the girl, who holds both of her arms up in the air before taking the swing, is not just impressing social media users, but also leaving them wondering if it resembles the signature style of Harbhajan Singh or Jaspreet Bumrah.

Hey @harbhajan_singh, looks like you’re her inspiration....like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country ☺️👏🤗 #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/Oy6IxV4Zdb — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2019

In the video, the commentator can also be heard calling the girl’s action “Harbhajan 2.0”.

It looks like mixture of bhajjupa and bumrah. — RM Babariya (@BabariyaRm) October 23, 2019

shes even got the bend in the bowling arm, just like bhajji — Ram 🇮🇳 (@r_acharya) October 23, 2019

The video is in slo mo not the bowler - this is more like Bumrah :) — Amit Chaudhary (@4daxis) October 23, 2019

Really her actions reminded me of Harbhajan Singh’s bowling — Sunil Kakkar (@satkap) October 23, 2019

The India cricket team's spin bowler Harbhajan recently became the talk of the town with his foray into South Indian film. Harbajan has made a debut on silver screen with his film "Dikkiloona".