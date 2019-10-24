'Don't Stop!' Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Takes a Stance on Protests in Lebanon

As some of Mia Khalifa’s fans joked that perhaps she should run for president, others wondered if she could support the protesters in Lebanon by organizing a small-scale rally at her current place of residence.

As anti-government protests continue to grip Lebanon, it appears that these rallies have attracted the attention of Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress of Lebanese descent who currently resides in the United States.

Commenting on this development via her Twitter account, Khalifa claimed that Lebanese expats are proud of all those people "in the streets fighting for a better Lebanon."

"For all of us who can’t be there, or live in a city without an organized protest, seeing this is everything. You are appreciated! Don’t stop!" she wrote.

Just know how much pride fills the hearts of expats seeing all of you in the streets fighting for a better Lebanon. For all of us who can’t be there, or live in a city without an organized protest, seeing this is everything. You are appreciated! Don’t stop! 🇱🇧 — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) 24 октября 2019 г.

​Mia’s remarks elicited a wave of praise from her online audience, with some, perhaps jokingly, suggesting that she should run for president.

You gotta run for the next lebanese presidential elections!! — Mikel the flag (@alam_mikel) 23 октября 2019 г.

please be our president — jana (@helpbutitsfine) 24 октября 2019 г.

Others also urged her to organize protests at her current place of residence.

Organize a small protest where you are ❤️ you'd fill out hearts with pride as well 🇱🇧 — Faez (@MFaezT) 24 октября 2019 г.

Organize a protest where you are queennn — Kween🇱🇧 (@IWazYoung) 24 октября 2019 г.

The protests in Lebanon erupted when the government moved to introduce a $6 monthly tax on online calls made via WhatsApp and other mobile applications.

Even though the tax was scrapped as the protests gained momentum, the rallies continue, with dozens of people injured in clashes between security forces and protesters.