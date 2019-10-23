PewDiePie and His Blogger Wife Get Matching Tattoos on Two-Month Wedding Anniversary

After Swede Felix Kjellberg snatched the title of YouTube King /most subscribed to individual vlogger, it seems like he and his wife Marzia Kjellberg will soon be named the cutest online couple, at least judging by the Twitter reaction to their new ink.

An Instagrammer with a 2-million-strong following, Marzia Kjellberg, posted a photo of the matching tattoos that she and her celebrity husband Felix, better known to the world as YouTube star PewDiePie, got two months after their romantic wedding ceremony.

As the newlywed explained, Pewds, who is no “tattoo-virgin” and has quite a collection on his body, asked her if she is “down to get a spontaneous tattoo.”

“We had meant to get tattoos since the wedding, but there was always so much going on, so finally yesterday, I designed mine and headed to @katja_velvettattoo,” she noted.

The result of two months of hesitation is an ink heart with “F”, “19” and a flame inside on Marzia’s hand and a heart with “M” on Pewds’ limb.

THEY GOT MATCHING TATTOOS OGNGHODISJS I LOVE MARZIA AND FELIX SM pic.twitter.com/Avf7SpuxuP — 🛴 (@quackity2020) October 23, 2019

​The photo moved the netizens, who rushed to share their emotions on Twitter.

I'm crying Felix and Marzia got tattoos for each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/UP84FuBGbq — ᵐᶦʳᵉʸᵃ۞ (@_Mirbear_) October 22, 2019

Felix and marzia got tattoos and it’s the cutest thing. With them it’s forever. 🌸 — c l a r i s s a (@ClarissaSaldana) October 22, 2019

Damn felix and marzia having matching tattoos, so adorbs ! — Shirley (@styz_9) October 22, 2019

felix 🥺🥺🥺🥺and marzia 🥺🥺🥺🥺 have 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 matching 🥺🥺🥺🥺 tattoos 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺of 🥺🥺 eacchothers 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 first 🥺🥺🥺🥺initial 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 in a 🥺🥺🥺🥺 heart 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺im 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/4imheUEime — bryce¹ (@siriuslybruce) October 22, 2019

​The two cemented their relationship with ink as they dove into a festive season after returning from what was described as their second honeymoon in Japan, where the bloggers bought a home.

The two celebrated Marzia Kjellberg’s 27th birthday, and the birthday girl shared a photo of their party on Instagram. On it, Pewds, wearing a simple black T-shirt with three flags – of the US, Russia and Japan and is holding a plate with the numbers two and seven. The blogger himself will turn thirty on 24 October.