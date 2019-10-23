Barely There: Jewellery-Clad Bella Thorne Turns on Fans With Nearly-Naked Instagram Shot

Though she rarely puts on makeup, this time the young acting diva sported a rather heavy done up look, which, however, hardly stood a chance of distracting millions of prying eyes from the rest of her body.

Bella Thorne is renowned for her ability to turn heads, on- and offline. Incidentally, few fans could ever forget her going topless in bed with her girlfriend in an Instagram post, which she incidentally used to announce she was in a new relationship, despite it all going smooth with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. This time, the 21-year-old ginger-haired beauty has chosen to follow a new trend and draw attention with an almost naked selfie, or better said, completely naked, not counting the massive jewellery pieces on her neck and fingers.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Done. W. U. Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne) 22 Окт 2019 в 11:32 PDT

The Midnight Sun actress appeared to be posing inside of what looks like an RV, with windows below cupboards covered with net-like curtains and walls panelled with wood creating a rather enclosed intimate space around her.

Thorne saucily accentuated her chest, with her arms folded across it to partly cover her modesty. While the camera obviously cut her body off at the waist, there is an air of total nudity around the snapshot.

The actress flaunted chunky silver jewellery, including rings, necklaces and bracelets, and while usually no big fan of makeup, in this snapshot she sported clearly visible winged eyelines teamed up with matching eye shades and lipstick.

“Done. W. U", she wrote in an intriguing manner, with the picture rocking the comments section, racking up roughly 820,000 likes within 15 hours, and with the same timeframe bringing in thousands of comments.

“Goddess", one astonished netizen uttered, with another reacting similarly:

“In all seriousness, you are amazing".

“Goddamn,” another wrote being apparently lost for words.

Despite her revealing self-posted topless images having been slammed by quite a few people including Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg, Thorne struck back choosing to be markedly outspoken on her social media:

“Instagram is our worst mask of ourselves,” the star said, as reported by Good Morning America.

“I literally refer to Bella Thorne as this persona who’s like this redhead like, ‘Ooh, I’m Bella Thorne, I’m crazy, And ah, I’m a wild child,’ and whatever,” she added.