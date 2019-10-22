Sweaty Jennifer Lopez Wows Netizens With Ripped Abs on Instagram

The star who made people talk about her derriere before the Kardashians made it their thing, turned 50 this summer, but has not ceased to surprise fans with her impeccable physical shape. As if walking the Versace runway in a replica of her iconic Grammy dress was not a loud enough statement, she took to Instagram with a jaw-dropping work-out snap.

Jennifer Lopez has put her sweaty abs on display on Instagram and posted what looks like a post-workout photo, judging by how sweaty she is, leading some commenters to gasp. In the image, the 50-year-old actress, singer, and entrepreneur poses in front of a gym mirror, wearing a yellow crop top and leggings with her hair put in a bun. In the corner, there is also an exceptionally glittery gym cup, which almost screams “JLo”.

View this post on Instagram Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s... @niyamasol #fallishere A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT

Some immediately suggested that the star is getting ready to rock the Super Bowl halftime performance, which she slated to headline along with another curvy Latina star, Shakira.

getting Super Bowl Halftime ready 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WYrwRruN1q — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) October 21, 2019

​Others praised her ripped physical shape as well as her hard work to earn it.

Wow mama 😍😍 I see that sweat working hard — Dee (@Itsdeexo) October 20, 2019

I admire you even more! She is always dedicated and works hard 🏋️💪 🔥😍 — Jessica ❤️🇧🇷 (@jlo_truelove) October 20, 2019

Jenspirational 💪🏼🔥 — Best of Jennifer Lopez (@JLo_Philippines) October 21, 2019

​Some pointed out that she gives off an impression that time has stopped.

For you, Jennifer, time has stopped ...🤤You are proof that age is just a number❤️ You look 25 years old😍 love you!! Go girl!! — Patricia👑 (@xjloxqueen_13) October 20, 2019

It's all love and respect Jlo. You keep on evolving Icon. — Doug (@sigmapoet1914) October 20, 2019

50 years? NEVER 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Best of Aishwarya (@skv1993) October 20, 2019

​The star, who turned 50 this summer, has already made people joke several times this year about her ability to stop time. In September, social media blew up as Jennifer Lopez charmed netizens and attendees of the Milan Fashion Week in a green, jungle-print Versace gown – a similar version of the gown she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, which is often referred to as the “first viral dress ever”. Earlier that month, she stunned the premiere of her new movie Hustlers, in which she portrays a stripper, at the international film festival in Toronto with a low yellow dress.