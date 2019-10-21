Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Billionaire Derriere Leaving Followers Ecstatic

Although the young Kardashian has made millions by selling make-up, her beauty empire is obviously not the only asset that she takes pride in. Like her older sister Kim Kardashian, who turns 39 today, Kylie Jenner has an outstanding bum to her name.

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has wowed her 149-million-strong army of Instagram followers with a poolside photo in a tiny pink G-string bikini. In her picture, the raven-haired beauty is seen sitting half-turned from the camera, letting fans get a good look at what nature has given her. The 22-year-old titled the snap, channelling her holiday vibes, “getaway”.

View this post on Instagram getaway 💗✨☀️ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

Her curvy sister Kim Kardashian, who has built her social media profile around her outstanding glutes, praised Kylie Jenner with a short “Wow” and heart emojis. Their sibling Khloe Kardashian also chimed in with an “Oh damn” comment.

But Kylie Jenner did not limit herself to only one bikini snap, posting a photo with her friend, 29-year-old Yris Palmer, in a similar swimsuit at the very same pool. Suffice it to say that years of friendship and pink bikinis are not the only things that the two women share.

View this post on Instagram girls trip 💓 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

Grateful fans flooded her comments section with peach and heart emojis, admiring their curvy idol. Some just posted “First”, “Queen”, “Bomb” or “Wow”.

As the Daily Mail reported, Kylie Jenner was enjoying the weekend with family and friends in Palm Springs. The famous clan headed there before celebrating the birthday of Kim Kardashian, who turns 39 on 21 October. In one of her stories, Kylie Jenner shared a sneak peek of a hall decorated for a “Happy Kimday” dinner with pink air balloons, golden letters, and a lot of other sparkling details.