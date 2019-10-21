Jared Leto Wanted to Cancel Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ – Reports

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Leto, 47, was so furious about Joaquin Phoenix's standalone "Joker" film that he tried to get his agents to cancel its production entirely – yet the 30 Seconds to Mars singer could lose the role completely.

Leto, who starred as the iconic Batman villain in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad," had reportedly complained to his agents at CAA — who also represent "Joker" director Todd Phillips — as well as his music manager, Irving Azoff, to call higher-ups at Warner Bros. studio to cancel "Joker", angered that he wasn't being treated appropriately as an Oscar winner.

A source close to Leto reportedly denied the claims, while Azoff, who no longer works with Leto, declined to comment on the reports.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the anonymous Warner Bros. sources as saying that the studio was unamused by Leto's efforts to get into the character Joker for "Suicide Squad," being especially enraged with Leto's bizarre "gifts" to his co-stars, including bullets for Will Smith (who starred as Deadshot), a live rat for Margot Robbie (who played his love interest, Harley Quinn) and a dead pig to the entire ensemble cast as part of his in-character performance.

Leto is reportedly no longer working with CAA, who he felt should have informed him sooner of the "Joker" standalone project and that it would not feature him as the main character. A rep for the actor told the Hollywood Reporter that Leto is still happily participating in other projects with Warner Bros. for DCCU. However, the two next films that could’ve featured him - James Gunn-directed "Suicide Squad" reboot/sequel and "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" will not feature his character.