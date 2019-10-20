Hardcore Porn Star ‘Bridget the Midget’ Faces Over 15 Years in Prison for Allegedly Stabbing BF

The adult-film actress, whose real name is Cheryl Murphy, was arrested at her boyfriend’s home in Las Vegas in September. The police, reportedly alerted by neighbours who heard screaming, discovered the 39-year-old woman’s beau with a leg wound. She is said to have attacked him after she found out that he had cheated on her.

The 39-year-old woman, whose real name is Cheryl Murphy, was charged with three felonies, including burglary with a deadly weapon, which can be punished by 15 years in prison, as well as battery constituting domestic violence, and an assault with a deadly weapon, with five and six-year max sentences respectively, the gossip outlet TMZ reports. According to Nevada prosecutors, she intended to commit a crime when she entered the house of her beau, whom she allegedly stabbed with a butter knife last month before being arrested.

The actress was detained in her boyfriend’s house in Las Vegas in September by the police, whom the neighbours alerted after hearing screaming.

The videos, published by TMZ, show Bridget Powerz shouting “I have nothing more to lose Jesse. You took it all from me!” along with the other woman calling for help.

“There's blood everywhere, please call the cops!... You are the cops? Thank god”, she is heard saying.

As KTNV reported, the alleged attacker admitted afterwards that she had stabbed the man. The other woman insisted that she also attempted to stab her, but missed. The man, named Jesse James, was hospitalised with non-deadly wounds and released some time later.

James, who had been in a relationship with Bridget Powerz, told the police that she stabbed him while he was sleeping after she entered through an unlocked door.

According to TMZ, Powers, who starred in her first porno in 1999, has appeared in more than 50 adult films and even featured in several mainstream movies and shows including "S.W.A.T." and "The Surreal Life". As some reports suggest, she went from porn to stripping and later launched her own video-on-demand platform.