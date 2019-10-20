Hollywood on Fire as Jennifer Lawrence Gets Married in Celeb-Studded Ceremony

29-year-old Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, who was previously involved in a hacking scandal after nude photos of her were leaked all over social media, just tied the knot with her boyfriend of one year Cooke Maroney.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney in a lavish Rhode Island ceremony this weekend that was attended by 150 guests, including Hollywood celebrities Adele, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, and Kris Jenner, People Magazine reported.

The wedding reception was held at the Belcourt of Newport mansion, designed in 1894, which was preceded by a rehearsal dinner on Friday, reportedly attended by Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Sienna Miller and many other Hollywood celebrities.

Emma Stone attending Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney's wedding pic.twitter.com/N4p7k0hO0g — emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) October 20, 2019

The actress and her 34-year-old art dealer boyfriend had been together since June 2018 and got engaged in February this year. Lawrence previously called Maroney “the one” and “the greatest human being” she had ever met.

​Fans were excited for Lawrence, who was reportedly wearing a dress by Dior – although no official photos of the happy bride have been revealed so far, and were ready to share their best wishes for the newlywed couple, but some hearts definitely remained broken at the news.

Happy wedding JLaw! Happily ever after — Marsya Larasati (@asa_marsya) October 20, 2019

pic.twitter.com/U6LEOMTu8L Yes! Now I'm officially a messed!😭😍 — JLaw Wedding Today 10-19-19 (@mrs_stormcloak) October 20, 2019

You said you loved me. — Batman (@Batmancanseeyou) October 20, 2019

The actress has previously also been romantically involved with X-Men star Nicholas Hoult, film director Darren Aronofsky, and Coldplay musician Chris Martin.

In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence was caught up in a hacking scandal after her iCloud account was broken into and intimate photos of the actress flooded the Internet, along with pictures of some 100 other celebrities. One of the hackers responsible for the incident was later sentences to eight months in jail.