'Joker Stairs' Become the Most Popular Attraction in New York - Photos

The American psychological thriller about the famous DC villain Joker directed by Todd Phillips has already conquered the North American box office, accumulating $619.5 million since the beginning of October, according to the final figures published by Forbes.

A story about failed comedian Arthur Fleck, alone in the crowd, searching for his place in the world has suddenly become very popular, showing one of the cruelest villains in the DC universe from an unusual point of view, even making viewers empathize with the psychopath.

According to the plot of the film, Joker dances on a staircase before going to the evening show of Murray Franklin, where he is going to arrange his performance.

joaquin as joker dancing and smoking on those stairs is one of the best things to ever happen in movies. pic.twitter.com/mkP0RDJTYJ — kaz saw joker. (@joaquinsjoker) October 19, 2019

Movie fans have since found the place where the famous moment of the Joker dancing was filmed. The staircase is located in the Bronx area of New York at 1165 Shakespeare Avenue.

For a short time, the stairs were even renamed "The Joker Stairs" and placed in the category of “religious attractions” in a Google search. Now, the place has again become nameless.

However, this didn't stop fans from taking pictures on the stairs, which have already become one of New York's hot spots just like the Statue of Liberty and Times Square.