Snoop Dogg Says He Has ‘Professional Blunt Roller’ for His Needs

Snoop Dogg has revealed in a recently aired interview on The Howard Stern Show that he employs what he calls a “PBR: Professional Blunt Roller” for his marijuana needs.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, said the position is full-time and pays “$40 to $50,000 a year.”

“That motherf*cker is like Lurch from The Addams Family. ‘You rang?'” said Snoop, who recently contributed the song ‘My Family’ to the new Addams Family movie.

The rapper confirmed that his personal “blunt-roller” is allowed as much marijuana as he likes in exchange for the service, while travelling with Snoop at all times. “If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you,” he added.

Seth Rogen, also a guest on the show, said he had met the roller, adding that he may need to consider employing someone to do a similar job considering the amount of time he spends smoking weed.

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they might want a blunt,” Rogen said. “And if they do, he gives you one!”

Snoop also dropped a few words about Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s reputation as a snitch following a series of recent convictions. “I’ve heard of people telling on each other — ratting on the organization — but he ratted on other organizations on top of his organization,” he said.