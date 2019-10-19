Lady Gaga Says She Had Full Body X-Ray After Falling Offstage With Fan on Top of Her

Earlier this week, popular American singer Lady Gaga fell offstage during a concert in Las Vegas after a fan whom she had invited to join her onstage embraced her for a dance but lost his footing.

Lady Gaga has revealed to her followers on Instagram that she had to be X-Rayed to make sure that there are no broken bones in her body after her offstage fall during a performance in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The incident took place during her Enigma concert residency on 17 October. The singer invited a fan onstage to join her during a performance. After the man picked her up he lost his footing and both fell offstage, with the ending up on top of Gaga. The audience was really shocked to see that but, to everyone's delight, the singer turned to be ok and even continued the concert and cheered up the unlucky fan who caused her so much trouble.