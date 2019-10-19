US Army and UFO Specialists Unite to Investigate Mysterious Tech – Report

To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSA), the organization led by former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge, announced it will work with the Army to “characterize” presumably alien technology under the organization’s control.

To The Stars, which made headlines by releasing the infamous Navy-confirmed UFO videos, made the announcement on Saturday on its website, saying it has entered into a “Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to advance TTSA’s materiel and technology innovations in order to develop enhanced capabilities for Army ground vehicles.”

TTSA describes its contribution to the agreement as “technology solutions” that include “material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage.” The Army will also provide “laboratories, expertise, support, and resources to help characterize the technologies and its applications,” the statement reads. The CRADA agreement, however, prohibits the transfer of federal funding.

“Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities,” said Dr. Joseph Cannon of Army Futures Command in the press release. “At the Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming.”

TTSA acquired “several pieces of metamaterials” sourced from “an advanced aerospace vehicle of unknown origin” back in July. The organization claims it can track ownership of the materials all the way back to the mid-1990s, however, what these pieces of materials are remains unknown. Joint research with the US Army might help to shed some light in case it is eventually disclosed to public.