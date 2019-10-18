Ice, Ice, Baby: Lady Gaga Takes Chilling Bath After a Tumble (Literally) With a Fan Onstage

Even as some people seemed initially concerned about Lady Gaga’s wellbeing immediately after her fall, the singer promptly return onstage and resumed her performance.

Popular American singer Lady Gaga recently offered a glimpse of her “post show routine” delivering this reveal after her dramatic fall which occurred during a performance in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The routine, which she demonstrated to the public via Instagram, involves an ice bath followed by a hot bath and a compression suit “packed with ice packs.”

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 18 Окт 2019 в 12:42 PDT

The incident took place when Gaga invited a fan onstage and leapt into his arms, but the man ended up losing his footing and they both tumbled off the stage.

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped.



Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) 18 октября 2019 г.

Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) 18 октября 2019 г.

But even though one Reddit user who apparently attended the event wrote that “we legitimately all thought she was dead,” the singer soon went back to her piano, with the fan by her side who “was crying most of the time until she cheered him up.”

"It's amazing. We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage," she said. "We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that."

Lady gaga brought back the fan on stage after their fall "Everything is okay, everything is okay... We are like Jack and Rose in the Titanic" pic.twitter.com/hpA3MFuHlI — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) 18 октября 2019 г.

​Meanwhile, a number of social media users praised the singer’s conduct and the stoicism she displayed during the performance.

Mad props to @ladygaga for her professionalism in dealing with this unexpected kerplunk. She just kept going after her fall, showing tremendous kindness and empathy to the fan who dropped her. She's a class act. I'm a big fan. #GagaVegas https://t.co/6qXcbhH4QH — (͡๏)(͡๏) Just Me, Kimberliツ♥ (@ImKimmmm) 18 октября 2019 г.