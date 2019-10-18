Kanye West Taking His 'Sunday Service' Gospel-Rap to Jamaica

“Sunday Service” is an American gospel-rap choir led by rapper Kanye West that has been performing every Sunday, beginning in January 2019, as well as Friday, 27 September, when West's album “Jesus is King” was announced for release.

American rapper Kanye West is taking his “Sunday Service” abroad for the first time, reported Page Six.

The singer, songwriter and entrepreneur will perform in Emancipation Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday night. The service by the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 42, will be free and open to the public.

This is the first time Chicago-born West has taken his spiritual experience outside of the country.

West has previously performed in Los Angeles, Wyoming, Chicago and New York City.

The rapper also has plans to take his concerts to Africa, Europe and Asia.

His visit is being supported by the Jamaica Tourist Board.

It has not been officially confirmed if West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is planning to attend the event.

Twitter fans were left wondering if the rapper’s voluptuous spouse would be in attendance:

I know everybody's watching @KimKardashian IG and Snapchat stories to see if she's coming Jamaica with @kanyewest ....same lool pic.twitter.com/vdbZD84Mw0 — Jabari Henry ♉ (@ultimate_advise) October 17, 2019

​Many wondered who was footing the bill for the event:

Questions. Who's paying to accommodate him ? Will the Government of Jamaica have to foot the bill for additional security for the event? Is the Emancipation Park charging for the event ? #taxpayerstofootbill — It's a G thing.... (@Dale_Gonsalves) October 17, 2019

He has been doing all these out of his pocket — The Messenger | Out Now (@ChrisMalachi) October 17, 2019

Poor little emancipation park grounds gonna fully mash up now — Moses (@Milton_Realest) October 17, 2019

​Others posted sarcastic comments in light of the rapper’s statements about the enslavement of African Americans over centuries having been a "choice".

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice," he said during an appearance on entertainment site TMZ.

Maybe we can get a star preacher Klansman to do a rally at the Marcus Garvey museum next... — Nick Black (@Jcanguy) October 17, 2019

I hope the 2 slaves from the formerly controversial statue at Emancipation Park in Kingston come alive and beat Kanye and all his patrons when he arrives on the grounds#KanyeWest #Jamaica — Kirk 🌟 (@Jamaipanese) October 17, 2019

​Others posted memes:

​“Sunday Service” is an American gospel-rap choir led by Kanye West.

Starting in January 2019, it has performed every Sunday, as well as on 27 September - a Friday - when West's album Jesus is King was announced for release.

"Jesus Is King" is the upcoming ninth studio album by West, and features an array of guest artists, including Clipse, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, and Kenny G.

The album follows a religious theme, with West describing it as "an expression of the gospel."

Originally titled “Yandhi”, the album missed two initial release dates in September and November 2018, before being delayed indefinitely.

In August 2019, West's wife Kim Kardashian reannounced the album as Jesus Is King, widely anticipated to be released simultaneously with a concert film of the same name on 25 October, 2019.

The American singer and songwriter has never shied away from bringing religion into his art, with his “Sunday Service” embracing his love of music, fashion, and Jesus Christ, and hailed as “hand-crafted for the social media age”.