Zlatan Ibrahimovic Under Fire for Sharing Islamist's Post About 'Scientific Racism'

The Swedish star striker, one of the most decorated footballers ever, has irked his local fans by sharing a post by a notorious Islamist who has previously refused to distance himself from Daesh*.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has accused the Swedish media and Swedes in general of racism before, has sparked strong reactions with his protracted feud with the Swedish football team's national team coach Janne Andersson.

In a recent interview with Expressen, Ibrahimovic attacked Andersson, claiming that he has destroyed everything he has built in 20 years and accusing him of deliberately leaving out players with a non-Swedish background, such as himself.

In support of his stance, Ibrahimovic retweeted a link to an Instagram post by notorious Islamist Rashid Musa, lauding it as a “good take”.

​In his post, Rashid Musa accused coach Janne Andersson of excluding black- and brown-skinned players from team Sweden, which he called “structural racism”. Musa also attacked a number of journalists who came to Andersson's defence and suggested that he has chosen players to can take a collective responsibility, work for the team and can take directives from the coach, by accusing them of determining the players' qualities based on race and thereby applying “scientific racism”.

Rashid Musa is the chairman of Sweden's Young Muslims (SUM). The organisation has previously been criticised for having links with the Muslim Brotherhood and regularly inviting anti-Semitic lecturers. In 2018, SUM lost state financing over its Islamist ties and had to pay back $1.37 million (roughly $140,000).

Rashid Musa has previously refused to distance himself from Daesh.

Perhaps ironically, in 2017 Rashid Musa led a seminar on Islamophobia organised by the Stockholm chapter of Swedish Social Democratic Youth League (SSU), where white people were barred from attending.

Ibrahimovic's recent tweet didn't go well with his Swedish fans.

“Look who you are linking to, Zlatan”, a user begged him.

​“My king, if you are going to get involved in the Swedish debate, avoid from allying yourself with Rashid Musa, he is a terror apologist and is part of the Muslim Brotherhood”, another one implored.

​Others suggested that even Zlatan had “no free pass” at doing so and that he just made “his first self-goal”.

“Meh. Just because Rashid did not want to distance himself from Daesh, remains an active Islamist in today's Sweden, raises money through a bunch of associations with, according to the Swedish Tax Agency, undemocratic values, this does not mean that he is not a nice person. I believe the entire issue is Islamophobic, etc.” another one tweeted sarcastically.

​“Seriously! You have 6,111,003 followers, and you give exposure to Islamist Rashid Musa who represents the Muslim Brotherhood and has previously refused to distance himself from Daesh. Sick how ill-informed you are”, another one tweeted.

