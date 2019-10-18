Register
    An alligator floats atop the water of 40-acre lake at Brazos Bend State Park in Needville, Texas

    Florida Wrangler Retrieves Giant Alligator From a Backyard Swimming Pool - Photo

    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    Viral
    American alligator catcher and reality television personality Paul Bedard posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring a 9-foot (3-metre-long) gator after catching it in a Florida family's pool.

    Professional alligator wrangler Paul Bedard was called to a home in Parkland, Florida, where he found one of the state's native lizards lounging in a swimming pool.

    “He was mellow when I caught him. I named him ‘Cool Hand Luke’ because the gator was so mellow and so cool,” Bedard said, as quoted by the Fox News. “He didn’t try to get away from me, he didn’t try to come after me, he was just really cool. He’s got a real mellow personality.”

    Paul Bedard said that he had to “play” with the alligator in the water until it got tired, then he took the reptile out from the pool.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call. These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there. This guy was super mellow didn't really give me a hard time at all, I couldn't get him to spin on me he really wanted nothing to do with me. I simply made a frontal catch put a snare on his mouth and taped him up. Then finally got him to expend some energy.... I didn't want to pull him out of the water until he was tired, because he'll usually go into a death roll and smash himself up on the concrete or, if he's not taped, bite the concrete or something so it's always better to make him expend that energy in the water where is not going to get banged up. He ended up being 8 feet 8 in, and didn't really give me a hassle at all, it was basically as smooth and easy as it ever gets. Thank you Lord, much appreciated. #gatorboysalligatorrescue #gatorboys #rescue #animal #alligator #gators #gator #paulbedard #evergladesholidaypark #everglades #crocodile #croc #greatful #nuisancealligator

    Публикация от Paul Bedard (@gatorboysalligatorrescue)

    The alligator will be used for educational purposes, according to Bedard.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
