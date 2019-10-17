Lady Gaga Asks Internet What ‘Fortnight’ Is – and Twitter Goes Mad with Memes

The Oscar-winning singer posed the question to her legion of Twitter followers, most of whom assumed she meant Fortnite, a game enjoyed by millions of players which had temporarily gone offline earlier this week before being reborn as Fortnite Chapter 2.

The question was immediately noticed by several brands, including IGN, who explained that “fortnight” – as it was spelled – means “fourteen nights” – two weeks. But even though there were some jokes about two weeks, that’s not what all the memes were about.

Fortnight is a portmanteau of “Fourteen nights,” meaning two weeks. — IGN (@IGN) October 15, 2019

Sounds like you had a Bad Romance. — IGN (@IGN) October 15, 2019

“Fortnight” made internet mad over the close resemblance to “Fortnite” - the popular multiplayer videogame which had recently got another spin with the explosive end of Season 10 making the game temporarily unplayable. And one of the most popular comments was left by the top not-Twitch-but-Mixer streamer Ninja, who suggested that Gaga should “call him” to play together, referencing her song.

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

It seems that Ninja’s response, supported by his crowded audience, took Gaga by surprise as she addressed the streamer personally asking who he was. The streamer, whose real name is Richard Tyler Blevins, advised her to ask Drake for clarification.

The official Twitch account was quick to say that they got some “friends” to show her what the game is about, and the official Twitter gaming account compared Fortnite to Gaga’s own album ARTPOP.

We have some friends that can show you... — Twitch (@Twitch) October 15, 2019

It's the ARTPOP of video games. — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) October 15, 2019

Most users, however, had a fun time giving witty, but not very accurate, answers.

florida with healthbars — 🐐🎃 NheX 🦇🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 15, 2019

It's a dabbing simulator — jack douglUS (@jacksfilms) October 15, 2019

Fortnite is a videogame created by the legendary Masahiro Sakura (photo attached) featuring gaming icons such as Master Chief and Sonic the Hedge Hog pic.twitter.com/TG1UNb7GTC — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) October 15, 2019

I think it's the game in which several college students must fight to the death over the last cup of noodles in the kitchen pic.twitter.com/ESQKTbvy52 — Gothtober 🅱un🅱oi 🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) October 15, 2019

A game for gigantic losers who can’t play football. I’m a youth football coaching legend, and I once wrote “Loser” in sharpie on a player’s forehead for saying Fortnite in my presence. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 15, 2019

