YouTube Star Tana Mongeau Films Hints at Possible Sex Tape as Jake Paul Bares His All

While Mongeau jokingly asked her fans whether they’d prefer to see a real or a sarcastic “night time routine” video, many social media users appeared eager to see the fruit of her labours.

American media personality and YouTube celebrity Tana Mongeau has apparently managed to stir quite a storm online as videos of her husband Jake Paul in the buff appeared on her Instagram stories.

As the Daily Star points out, the videos – one featuring Paul standing completely naked while covering his privates with his cupped hands, the other showing him showering – emerged after Tana hinted at a possible “night time routine” being filmed, asking fans whether they would like to see “a sarcastic or real one”.

update: weirdest video i’ve ever filmed — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 16, 2019

we’re so close to a sex tape https://t.co/vXwvhdqJaq — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 16, 2019

​And while Tana further teased the audience by tweeting “We’re so close to a sex tape”, some of her fans playfully voiced their desire to see the fruit of her labours.

don’t say it in ur tweets if you won’t do it in the sheets — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) October 16, 2019

Some also joked about this development coming after Tana and Jake attended the PornHub Awards ceremony last week.

tana :* goes to pornhub awards once with jake *



also tana: * right after thinks of filming a sex tape instead of a night routine video * — 𝓇𝓎𝒶𝓃 🌪🖤 (@httpryxn) October 16, 2019

pornhub awards 2020 there you go — matt (@0nfroy) October 16, 2019

Last month, Mongeau ended up being nominated for PornHub Awards in the Top Celebrity category, despite not producing any pornographic content, with other nominees including Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Belle Delphine.