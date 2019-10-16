YouTube Star Tana Mongeau Films Hints at Possible Sex Tape as Jake Paul Bares His All

American media personality and YouTube celebrity Tana Mongeau has apparently managed to stir quite a storm online as videos of her husband Jake Paul in the buff appeared on her Instagram stories.
As the Daily Star points out, the videos – one featuring Paul standing completely naked while covering his privates with his cupped hands, the other showing him showering – emerged after Tana hinted at a possible “night time routine” being filmed, asking fans whether they would like to see “a sarcastic or real one”.
update: weirdest video i’ve ever filmed— Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 16, 2019
we’re so close to a sex tape https://t.co/vXwvhdqJaq— Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 16, 2019
And while Tana further teased the audience by tweeting “We’re so close to a sex tape”, some of her fans playfully voiced their desire to see the fruit of her labours.
October 16, 2019
don’t say it in ur tweets if you won’t do it in the sheets— Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) October 16, 2019
October 16, 2019
Please I’m begging pic.twitter.com/KgFaqTYIpR— Bree (@Bree_ervin) October 16, 2019
Some also joked about this development coming after Tana and Jake attended the PornHub Awards ceremony last week.
tana :* goes to pornhub awards once with jake *— 𝓇𝓎𝒶𝓃 🌪🖤 (@httpryxn) October 16, 2019
also tana: * right after thinks of filming a sex tape instead of a night routine video *
pornhub awards 2020 there you go— matt (@0nfroy) October 16, 2019
Last month, Mongeau ended up being nominated for PornHub Awards in the Top Celebrity category, despite not producing any pornographic content, with other nominees including Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Belle Delphine.
