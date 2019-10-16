'Ours Are Better': PornHub Capitalises on Fortnite's 'Black Hole' Event

PornHub’s reaction to the explosive destruction of Fortnite’s battleground has left many social media users amused, with some wondering about a possible release of an X-rated parody of the game.

The recent explosive promo event which marked the end of Season 10 of the popular multiplayer videogame Fortnite apparently caught the eye of the world’s largest porn website, PornHub, which sought to cash in on this development.

The event, which took place on 13 October, witnessed the entire island that hosted the in-game battlefield being sucked into a black hole, rendering the game temporarily unplayable as developers prepared to roll out new content while gamers could only stare at the aforementioned hole.

Seizing upon this moment, PornHub was quick to claim that no matter how cool the Fortnite’s black hole may seem, the porn website might offer something better to “stare at”.

We have better holes to stare at than #Fortnite — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) 13 октября 2019 г.

​The quirky sense of humour of the people running the porn website’s Twitter account seemed to resonate with many social media users, who expressed their amusement over the announcement.

Thank you Pornhub, Very Cool. — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) 13 октября 2019 г.

#Fortnite Fans Logging on and finding the Glory Hole pic.twitter.com/URHtDWrr1W — K̶E̶N̶N̶Y̶ and 967 others (@AssholeCalamity) 13 октября 2019 г.

Well that escalated quickly. 🤣💀 never thought I'd see pornhub and fortnite in the same conversation. pic.twitter.com/VKnJx4CvjT — ₭ł₦₲ ₮ⱤɄ 🔱 (@EyeOfTru) 13 октября 2019 г.

Some also joked about a possible collaboration between the two brands or a porn parody of the game.

Fortnite parody??? — 6ft3-4 huffy (@qtHxffy) 13 октября 2019 г.

And yet others argued that try as they might, PornHub simply cannot compare to NASA as far as black holes are concerned.