Piers Morgan Is Leaving Good Morning Britain...But Only For Two Weeks

Good Morning Britain viewers have flocked to social media to support Piers against calls for him to be sacked.

Piers Morgan has announced he won’t be appearing on Good Morning Britain for the next fortnight - although his critics may be disappointed that it’s nothing to do with the #FirePiers hashtag that’s been trending on Twitter for a number of days.

The outspoken presenter said an unexpected goodbye to GMB viewers at the end of the 16th October show.

“Good Morning Britain is back tomorrow, I'm not - I'll see you in a couple of weeks. Bye,” he said, later revealing on social media he was off to "lie under a palm tree in Beverly Hills".

'You're not going to get me fired.' @piersmorgan clashes with @benjaminbutter as he strongly defends the right to express his views on gender and transgender issues following an online petition calling him to be sacked.



What do you think? #SavePiers or #FirePiers pic.twitter.com/b23iDRIGfV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 15, 2019

​However, it’s clear Morgan’s absence is in no way influenced by the petition created 14th October demanding he be sacked for his comments about transexual people. Moreover, a rival petition, calling for GMB to retain Morgan “for his common sense approach to life”, has attracted almost double the signatures of the former.

When you say 'taken off air', I think you mean 'has taken himself off air to go lie under a palm tree in Beverly Hills.' https://t.co/dNN95m8Qdx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 16, 2019 ​"You're not going to get rid of me. I don't think they've really worked this through. They think making me trend worldwide for two days, making me the most talked about breakfast presenter in the world, will get rid of me. Let me tell you what you've done. You've helped me get a payrise. Cheers everybody,” he sneered.

How DARE they?!

This is all wrong.

They're trying to steal my dreams and my LIVELIHOOD!

The change is NOT coming, whether you like it or not!

Sign here, then RT:https://t.co/oWxIhaLL7t — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2019

​Susanna also stated the public backlash was only feeding Morgan’s ego and warned his detractors to stop, saying “if you hate Piers Morgan, the idea is not to make him trend over the world - he has an ego the size of the London Eye”.

"A little tip from my book, I've worked with him for a few years, ignore him. You'd do so much better,” she added.