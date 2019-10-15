Insta Babe Emily Ratajkowski Lets Fans Have Good Look at Her Cleavage in Show-It-All Swimsuit

The model and occasional actress has been a vocal advocate of body confidence, calling on girls and women to take pride in what nature gave them and to never be ashamed of it. Not so long ago, the 28-year-old beauty launched her own swimsuit collection in accordance with her credo and has now picked one of her models for a Miami Beach getaway.

Model and Instagram influencer Emily Ratajkowski, who has over 24 million people subscribed to her account, has teased followers with yet another steamy post, this time from a Miami Beach. The 28-year-old has posted several relaxed pictures of herself in a swimsuit by her brand Inamorata, covering just enough of her outstanding curves as is necessary to avoid being banned for too much nudity.

View this post on Instagram Loves a hat A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 14, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

But Ratajkowski seemed to be more delighted by what was covering her head from the Miami sun, writing in the caption “Loves a hat”. Some, however, seemed to be more distracted by other parts of the picture.

“I agree, hat brings out your eyes really well”, one of the commenters jokingly posted, while another wrote “nice hat” with a boob emoji.

Another netizen could not stay calm and amorously fired back at the beauty “And we love you” in caps. For one of the commenters, the new daring photos seemed to be a true feast for the eyes.

“Happy Birthday to me!!!” he reacted.

However, for those who felt that the good look at her cleavage was not enough and craved to see her derriere as well, there were paparazzi snaps. Some of them captured the model while she was topless, having released the upper part of her swimsuit, covering her breasts with her hands. The photos of Ratajkowski, enjoying herself on a lounger with her friend while reading the book titled “The Rules Do Not Apply”, have emerged in the media recently.