Just a week before Canada heads to the polls to elect members of its Parliament, tensions are running high. While the Liberal party, headed by Justin Trudeau, is trying to control the damage over its leader’s blackface photos, a candidate from the other side of the political spectrum is trying to get voters on her side in her own way.

Model Ania Krosinska has put a tiny bikini with maple leaves on to campaign for the right-wing People's Party of Canada (PPC) that she is standing for in Humber River - Black Creek near Toronto in the upcoming federal election. The 35-year-old, who immigrated to Canada from Poland when she was young, has shared the racy pictures on her Instagram with the handle Charlie Riina and praised her party in the caption as “the only real party that’s not feeding you Disney stories!”

In another post, she channeled the strong-woman image with a bikini-clad photo of herself, sitting on a bike, with a poster-call to elect her.

In her interview with Playboy, the politician noted that she is proud of her Polish origin and cultivates Polish traditions, noting that her grandparents and most of her family still live in the Eastern European country.

As the Daily Star points out, apart from her modelling success in winning the Miss Hawaii and Miss Toronto titles and appearing on Playboy covers, the stunning blonde also has numerous awards as a chess prodigy and studying criminology and forensic sciences at the University of Toronto on her portfolio. She describes herself also as a politician.

“Yes I am a model, I'm also a mom, I'm an activist. I'm a refugee from Poland to Germany and I'm an immigrant to Canada”, Krosinska noted.

It is not the first time that she has tried her hand at politics. She ran for a seat in the 2016 by-election in Scarborough - Rouge River, also standing for the right-wingers but that time from the Trillium Party.

Her current party was only founded in September 2018 but has already amassed 40,000 members and about 3.1% in the polls ahead of the Canadian general election, scheduled for 21 October. It was founded by MP Maxime Bernier, who quit Canada's Conservative Party to form his own and has repeatedly come under fire for some of his remarks. Among other things, he’s criticised the multicultural policy of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, saying, in particular, that such a policy could bring about "distrust, social conflict, and potentially violence”.