Zoe Kravitz as Next Catwoman Leaves Fans Ecstatic, But New Batman Pattinson is Still Under Scrutiny

The new Batman movie raised some eyebrows among fans of the DC universe when it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson will play the Dark Knight. Now the pick for the role of his romantic interest and feline villain in the movie has fallen upon American darling Zoe Kravitz.

American star of “Big Little Lies” Zoe Kravitz has been named the next Catwoman in the upcoming film “The Batman”, Variety reported.

Zoe, who is the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, will star alongside Twilight saga actor Robert Pattinson, who landed the role of the Dark Knight this summer.

It has been reported that Kravitz was competing for the role along with Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez, Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Ana de Armas, and Ella Balinska, but the choice came down to the 30-year-old actress after she tested last week with Pattinson.

Kravitz’s fans and lovers of DC Comics were generally excited to hear the news, especially after the initial reaction to teenage hero Robert Pattinson being chosen to portray Batman was less unequivocal.

Some, however, cast doubt that the new movie about legendary superhero that was previously portrayed by Ben Affleck would need a Catwoman, or that Kravitz who previously starred in the Divergent series, Mad Max and the Fantastic Beasts would be able to nail it.

The pre-production of Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie is expected to start this summer, with first screenings currently scheduled for June 2021.