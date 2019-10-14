Not His Thing: PewDiePie Explains His Attitude to Politics, Donald Trump

Although Swedish blogger Felix Kjellberg has become one of the most influential YouTube creators, hitting a record 100 million subscribers this year, he has distanced himself from politics and any related debates. But this has not spared him from a number of controversies, including being associated with the Christchurch mosque shooting.

The most subscribed individual on YouTube, PewDiePie (whose real name is Felix Kjellberg), has in an interview with The New York Times revealed that there is not a single politician in the world that excites him. According to journalist Kevin Roose, who spoke to the YouTube king, he “insists he's not interested at all” in politics, unless it makes a good joke.

Although incumbent US President Donald Trump has featured in PewDiePie’s videos, the blogger explained that he brought POTUS up as he "became a meme for a while", noting that he moved on after it "stopped being funny".

However, even though the goofy Swede has distanced himself from politics, he has been dragged into several scandals, including one after the New Zealand mosque attacker called on people to subscribe to Pewds. According to the NYT journalist, he looked "genuinely pained" when the tragedy was brought up. As the YouTube comic revealed, this became a major turning point and prompted him to toy with an idea of deleting his channel, even though it was not a serious consideration.

But PewDiePie does not seem to be living in a political vacuum: for example, he has talked about his disagreement with Brexit, revealing that he was planning to move from the UK to Japan. But, at the same time, he cancelled one of his series on trending news called “Pew News” and shifted his focus mostly to the safer haven Minecraft and gaming videos.