In the Name of the Father, Son and... Touchdown: Pope Francis Accidentally Tags NFL Team on Twitter

Now we know what the head of the Holy See does in his spare time. If we are to trust his posts on Twitter, and we don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t, Pope Francis likes American football and his favourite team is the New Orleans Saints!

Pope Francis is no stranger to going viral. This year, he surprised social media users when he didn’t let the faithful kiss his ring, because he feared people may get sick. Then, he stunned them again when he kneeled before the warring leaders of Sudan and kissed their feet, urging them to end their conflict.

This time he entered the spotlight after he, or rather the person who runs his account on Twitter, accidentally tagged an NFL team and used an emoji with their logo. The post read: “We give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession". The hashtag is used by the New Orleans Saints.

​It seems that never in their life netizens got an easier thing to joke about.

​Saints fans were overjoyed that the head of the Catholic Church himself roots for their team.

​Some even promised to reserve a seat for the pontiff.

​Fans of other teams seemed jealous…

​Pope Francis tweeted before the New Orleans Saints were to take on Jacksonville Jaguars. The Saints won 13-6 and thanked the pontiff.

​Pope Francis has not responded to the jokes and the chances are low that the head of the Catholic Church even read the comments on social media, although after his latest revelation, who knows… who knows…