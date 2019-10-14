Jesus Walks-Kanye Talks: Ye Reveals He Only Converted to Christianity This Year

During his recent Sunday Service at George Washington University the star delighted his fans when he disclosed the release date of his long-awaited album and made another significant announcement.

Rapper Kanye West said he has just converted to Christianity. The artist, who vowed not to make secular music any more, held his Sunday Service at George Washington University and played several songs from his upcoming album Jesus is King when he made a somewhat bizarre announcement.

“I want to let you know I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon. We are here to spread gospel…excuse me if I mispronounce anything. I am a recent covert. It means I recently got saved within a year". The audience received the news with a big round of applause.

Faith and Christianity often appear in West’s art. The 2004 song “Jesus Walks” became a huge success and in 2013 he released an album titled Yeesus that played on the name Jesus. But this announcement was the first time the rapper confirmed his religious beliefs, posts on Twitter do not count...

We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

​His wife Kim Kardashian West together with her sister recently travelled to Armenia, where they baptised their kids in one of the world's oldest Christian cathedrals.

West's pastor Adam Tyson recently opened up about the rapper's spirituality saying Kanye apparently does not approve of strong language. The pastor said: "If somebody cusses in his presence, I’ve heard him say a couple of times, 'Hey, man, you can’t cuss when you’re with me. I’m a born-again Christian'".

The pastor added: "Who’s gonna say that if they’re not meaning that they want Christ to be exalted in all that they do?”

Kanye West’s new album Jesus is King is expected to be released on 25 October together with his IMAX film Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience.