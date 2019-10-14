‘Happy Birthday Tiffany’: Ivanka Trump Congratulates Sister With Epic Babysitting Photo

Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, turned 26 on Sunday.

Ivanka Trump, the older daughter of the US president, congratulated her younger sister on Instagram Sunday, sharing a stunning photo that leaves no one indifferent.

In the photo, Tiffany Trump is seen as a toddler wearing nothing but a diaper and sucking busily on a milk bottle as she sits on Ivanka’s lap. The older Trump is clad in a bombastic all-black dress of lace and frills, and an improbable veil.

“Happy, happy birthday Tiffany! You have grown into an amazing woman, despite my many babysitting fails!” the photo is captioned.

Tiffany replied to the photo, saying “Haha I love this and I love you so much!” in her comment.

While many Instagram commenters couldn’t resist the cuteness of the picture, a certain number of users called the photo “creepy” or accused Ivanka of making an undue emphasis on her own persona.

“It's HER birthday! Just like your POS father, making it about you. You ate[sic!] a shallow little joke,” one comment reads.

Tiffany Trump is the only daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples. While Ivanka, the 37-year old daughter of Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, appears to revel in the media spotlight, Tiffany prefers to stay away from prying cameras.